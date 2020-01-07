Maria Cecilia Mahl, 77, passed away surrounded by her family on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth, Minnesota.



Cecilia met and married Dick Mahl while she was completing a Bachelor of Science degree in Botany and he was serving in the U.S. Navy in the Philippines. She later earned her master's degree from Alaska Pacific University.



Cecilia worked in Ely as a laboratory technician 17 years for the U.S. Forest Service and in 1987 her family relocated to Anchorage, Alaska. She worked for ChemLabs and Department of the Interior Minerals Management for 22 years. She and Dick returned to Ely after they retired where she enjoyed the company of terrific friends, playing cards, gardening, fishing, and extensive traveling.



Cecilia is survived by her husband Dick; daughters Debbie Peterson and Cherri Forgash; and grandchildren Jennifer Peterson Kerchof (Robert) and Parker Forgash.



A viewing will be held at Greenwood Mortuary in San Diego, California at 10 AM on Thursday, January 9, 2020, followed by a Mass and interment at Holy Cross Cemetery and Mausoleum in San Diego.

