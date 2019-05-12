Anchorage resident Maria Conception Wallis, 96, died at Providence Alaska Medical Center on May 8, 2019 while surrounded by her family members.
Maria was born in the Portuguese territory of Goa, on February 19, 1923. Maria was brought up with 3 languages: Portuguese, Konkani, and English. She married at the age of 17 to Michael Cajetan Wallis, and moved to what is now called Karachi, Pakistan in the era of pre-independence India/Pakistan. Maria lost her husband to a heart attack in 1960, and raised her four children Grace, Claudine, Leo and Francis as a single mom. Maria leaves behind her four children, six grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all her family.
Maria came to the USA in 1980, and opened up a day care business as she enjoyed providing kids with love and care. After retirement she continued on with volunteer work at the Mable T. Caverly center as a senior companion (and other places) for over 23 years. In her golden years she was a resident of the Pioneer Home. Her passion throughout her life was providing people with love and care.
A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Holy Family Cathedral, 800 W 5th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501. Flowers are welcome, or donations may be made to Holy Family Cathedral in Maria's name (276-3455).
Published in Anchorage Daily News on May 12, 2019