Service Information
Evergreen Memorial Chapel
737 E St
Anchorage , AK 99501
(907)-279-5477
Visitation
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Holy Cross Parish
2627 Lore Road
Anchorage , AK
Funeral service
5:00 PM
Holy Cross Parish
2627 Lore Road
Anchorage , AK
Graveside service
12:30 PM
Fort Richardson National Cemetery
Obituary

Long time Alaskan Mariano "Pete" Gonzales Sr. left us on June 17, 2019. Mariano was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sept. 12, 1931, to Jose and Dolores Gonzalez (nee Espinoza). He was the second of five siblings. His early years in El Paso, Texas, were spent in support of his family and in pursuing his interest in electronics. He taught himself the workings of pinball machines and jukeboxes and was honored by the Wurlitzer Company as a top repairman at the age of 12. He later served in the Army as a radioman and paratrooper. He married Maria Antonieta Alderete and they started their family soon after with the arrival of a son, the first of eight children. Upon leaving active duty, he started a successful electronics repair business in El Paso while serving in the National Guard. They moved to Alaska in 1959, and made their home in Anchorage.

"Pete's" early years in Alaska included a job in a lumber yard and self-employment wiring homes and businesses. He eventually made a career as a full-time communications technician and later retiring as a communications shop foreman with the Alaska National Guard. While pursuing this career, he and his wife Toni also owned and operated a doughnut shop and bakery, and later a restaurant serving Mexican cuisine.

After retirement, "Pete" stayed very active doing repair and maintenance work for various businesses like Kaladi Brothers and Gallos as well as being the life of the party at family gatherings and functions.

"Pete" is survived by eight children: Mariano Jr., Joseph, Beatrice, Lillian, Cyndi, Edward, Marie and Albert, all of Anchorage, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Antonieta "Toni"; his grandson, Jonathan Mattie; his sister, Carolina; and brothers, Manuel and Juan. He is also survived by one sister, Estella.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at 4 p.m., with funeral service at 5 p.m., at Holy Cross Parish, 2627 Lore Road in Anchorage. Graveside service will be on June 27, 2019, at 12:30 p.m., at the Fort Richardson National Cemetery. He will be laid to rest next to his wife Toni.



