Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Ann Stevens Room of the Loussac Library Anchorage , AK

Obituary

Beloved long time Anchorage resident Mariben Hulsey O'Brien passed away at home Sunday, December 8th, 2019. She was 87. The third of six children born to Ben and Irene (Rich) Hulsey, Mariben grew up in Gainesville, Georgia. She was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority at Brenau College and graduated with a BA degree in English in 1954.



Young, restless, and eager for adventure after teaching in Georgia for seven years, Mariben responded to an ad seeking teachers for Alaska military base schools. Soon she and a friend headed "north to the future". They survived the AlCan highway with only one flat tire, and arrived in Anchorage in fall of 1962.



While teaching at Orion Jr High on Elmendorf Air Force Base Mariben met Dennis O'Brien from Chicago. Despite his being a Yankee and a Catholic, she said "Yes", and they wed in July of 1963. The young couple lived in the L Street Apartments (Inlet Towers) when the Good Friday earthquake struck in 1964. Soon after they bought a small ranch home in Turnagain. Here they welcomed daughters Kim and Cara.



After time off to be with her girls Mariben resumed teaching, first at Clark Jr High, then Romig Jr High. Mariben spent the last 24 years of her career at Romig where she taught students English Language Arts. The lilacs growing in front of Romig were planted by Mariben and students in 1983. A lifelong learner, Mariben earned her MLA degree from Alaska Pacific University the same year.



For 36 years Mariben inspired students with her love of literature, reading, and writing, embodying the standard of excellence she set for them. Mariben taught her students as she lived her life, with kindness, compassion, understanding, humor, and love. Mariben's legacy lives on through the thousands of students she positively impacted throughout her career. Countless times after her retirement in 1994, former students she'd see in town shared that she was their favorite teacher, or thanked her for how well she prepared them for their future endeavors.



Retirement allowed Mariben time to travel, work on the home she and Dennis built in 1972, grow a multitude of gorgeous flowers, enjoy book club, cook delicious southern meals for family and friends, delight in her mysteries, spend time with dear friends, and most importantly, be a doting grandmother to her beloved grandson, Ruari. Mariben was a generous woman who always put others before herself. Her gentleness and graciousness long will be remembered.



Mariben is survived by daughter Kim O'Brien and wife Denise Trujillo of Anchorage; daughter Cara O'Brien-Holen and husband Davin Holen, and precious grandson Ruari O'Brien-Holen of Anchorage; sisters Sarah Reeves, Joyce Minor (Eddie), brothers Ben Hulsey, Jr (Dorothy), Juke Hulsey, all of Georgia; numerous nieces, nephews, and their families. She was predeceased by her parents, husband Dennis, and eldest sister Amanda Thompson.



A celebration of life will be held in the Ann Stevens Room of the Loussac Library in Anchorage from 2pm to 5pm on Saturday, December 28th, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mariben's honor to organizations she supported: Alaska Public Media, Food Bank of Alaska, Bean's Cafe/Brother Francis shelter, Southern Poverty Law Center, . Condolences may be sent to 2213 Foraker Dr., Anchorage, AK 99517.

