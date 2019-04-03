Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Anchorage, Alaska, resident Marie Gust Majewske passed away on March 28, 2019. A funeral mass of the Resurrection will be held at St. Patrick's Church, 2111 Muldoon Road in Anchorage, on Friday, April 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. Rosary to begin at 10:30 a.m. Reception to follow the service.

Marie was born in Cordenons, Italy, to Caterina and Giovanni Giusti on July 12, 1921. At the age of 9, Marie came to the United States with her mother and sister, Amelia, to join her father in International Falls, Minn. She attended St. Thomas Parochial School and Falls High, and graduated from St. Scholastica High School in Duluth, Minn.

She married her Falls High sweetheart, Harvey Eugene Palmer, in 1942. They had one son before she became a widow in the closing days of the war in Europe.

Marie married Otto Majewske in 1950. They moved to Houston, Texas, where she taught at St. Vincent de Paul and Corpus Christi schools. She had a strong empathy for the physically and educationally disadvantaged and helped many overcome their handicaps. While in Houston she also became acquainted with show business through participation on and off stage in a number of Broadway musicals.

Marie came to Anchorage with her husband and three grandchildren in 1974. She worked with the school district as an unpaid volunteer in various capacities under several superintendents. She also served as a board member on service organizations, and was a founding board member of the Northeast Community Center. Her contributions were recognized by the many commendations on the walls of her home.

Marie was a devout member of Saint Patrick's Parish where, over the years, she served as co-chair of the building committee and member of the parish council. She was also the founding producer/director of CHAOS, a group of actors who love to sing and entertain. Marie wrote and produced two shows a year for more than 30 years.

She was predeceased by her first husband; her parents; her son, Richard David Palmer; and her brother, Joseph Gust. She is survived by her husband, Otto, of 68 years; sisters, Amelia Crotty and Erna Mae Loveland; and brother, John (Vicki) Gust; grandchildren, Harvey (Jessica Sokol) Palmer, Rickie Jean (Brian) Lynch and Michelle (Robert) Taylor; and great-grandchildren, Chad and Shelby Lynch, Rhys Dupuis, Kane and Armand Palmer, Maxine and Josephine Taylor, and Richelle (Alexandr) Taylor Dubovyk.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Patrick's Parish Deacon's Fund at https://www.osvonlinegiving.com/398.

