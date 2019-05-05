Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marie S. Monnseratt, 86, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2019, with her family by her side at Providence Transitional Care Center in Anchorage, Alaska.

Marie was born on July 5, 1932, on a farm in Strasburg, N.D., to Stephen and Katie (Lipp) Rohrich. She was married on Dec. 31, 1952, to Ynocencio B. (Gary) Monnseratt and moved to Anchorage in 1953.

Marie had six children. She worked various jobs throughout her life, however thrived as a homemaker and daycare provider. Marie loved her family and helped them out as much as she could. She was the heart of the family in Anchorage and will be forever missed and loved. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren meant the world to her. She was known to "adopt" her children's friends and called them "my daughter/son from another mother." She was a member of St. Patrick's Church, where she was in the church choir. Some of her favorite hobbies were crafts, gardening, knitting and crocheting. She participated in many craft fairs over the years around the holidays.

She is survived by her children, John (Shelley) Monnseratt of North Carolina, Steve (Barb) Monnseratt of Arizona, Cathy (Jon) Alley of Arkansas, Darlene Monnseratt of Eagle River, Alaska, and Caroleen Monnseratt of Anchorage; brothers, William Rohrich and James (Irene) Rohrich of Strasburg, N.D.; sisters, Cecilia Seaman, Agnes (Gary) Haak of Strasburg, Cathy (Bob) Silbernagel of Bismark, N.D., and Delores Hausherr of Portland, Ore.; 17 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews great-nieces and great-nephews; plus, numerous granddogs, cats and fish.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; infant son, Stephen B. Monnseratt (a twin to John); sisters, Elenore and Theresa Rohrich; brother, Herman Rohrich; brothers-in-law, Howard Seaman and Bud Hausherr; nephew, Howard Seaman Jr.; great-nephew, Kyle Heidrich; and numerous granddogs, cats and fish.

A Celebration of Life date will be announced later this summer.



