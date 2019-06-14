Marie E. Siverly, age 81, of Anchorage, Alaska passed away peacefully on June 13, 2019, at Alaska Native Medical Center Hospital.
She was born in Tanana, Alaska, on April 7, 1938, with her twin sister Margret. Marie grew up in Tanana and attended Mt. Edgecumbe High School in Sitka, Alaska. She moved to Anchorage and worked at the Alaska Native Medical Center in the administrative department. After marrying and raising six children, she went back to work for the federal government and retired in 1994. She was a member of the Holy Cross Catholic Church and enjoyed her retirement years, traveling, camping, sewing, bowling, playing bingo and spending time with extended family. Marie enjoyed the last 38 years with her significant other, Geno Cyphers, traveling, camping and fishing. She always enjoyed going to the blueberry patch and picking berries every fall.
Marie is survived by Geno Cyphers; her six children, Kathleen Barnes (Robbie) of Mauchport, Ind., Theresa Mattingly (Butch) of Corydon, Ind., Michael Wilcheck of Anchorage, Ralph Wilcheck (Kim) of Louisville, Ky., Jeffrey Wilcheck (Christie) of Anchorage and Kevin Wilcheck (Carrie) of Anchorage; as well as her sister, Margret Pickett of Anchorage; brother, John Pickett of Anchorage; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral Services will be at Holy Cross Parish, 2627 Lore Road in Anchorage, on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at 2 p.m., with a graveside service at Angelus Cemetery following the mass. A reception will be held after the graveside service, location pending at this time.
Published in Anchorage Daily News from June 14 to June 18, 2019