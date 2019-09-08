Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marie Ward Robinson, age 75, passed away from complications of colon cancer on April 25, 2019, at Alaska Regional Hospital in Anchorage, Alaska. She is survived by two stepsons, Tom Robinson with his wife Sally and their two children and Tim Robinson with his wife Mely and their two fur-babies; her treasured and admired brother, John Ward; dear nephew, Frank Ward; nephew and godchild, John "Jack" Ward; numerous cousins; as well as many longtime Alaska friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Tom Robinson.

Marie Eileen Ward was born on April 15, 1944, in New York, N.Y., to parents John T. Ward and Marcella Probert.

Marie joined the Peace Corps in 1965. She served in the Philippines. She walked part way home through Asia, mainly India and Nepal. When she returned to the United States, she received her bachelor's degree in social work. She then moved to Washington, D.C., and began a career as a legal secretary. In 1974, she and her best friend, Joyce Kretchmer, drove to Alaska and both decided to stay.

Marie's career as a legal secretary spanned over 40 years, mainly with the Law Offices of Groh, Eggers LLC.

Marie deeply loved Alaska and all its spectacular scenery and wildlife. A portion of her ashes were spread in Homer, Alaska, overlooking Kachemak Bay, and her remaining ashes were joined with her husband Tom's and their pets' ashes, and put into Resurrection Bay near the Gulf of Alaska, where the puffins, that Marie loved so much, roost. At Marie's request, no formal services were planned.

