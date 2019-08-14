Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Jo Summerhays. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marilyn Jo Summerhays, a longtime resident of Anchorage, Alaska, passed away peacefully on Aug. 8, 2019, surrounded by her family.

Born on July 16, 1937, Marilyn received a Bachelor of Science in nursing Education from St. Mary's College in 1958, and worked in various nursing fields throughout her career. It suited her servant heart. In her retirement, she traveled around the country with her husband of 57 years, Dave Summerhays. They visited family, friends and places where she could feel the sun and see mountains, rivers, lakes and wildlife.

Marilyn loved to love people. Nothing brought her greater joy than being in a room filed with people talking, sharing stories and eating good food. Her life was a living example of the Bible verse Ephesians 4:32 - "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."

She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Lela Mainey; her son, Robert Summerhays; and her grandson, David Summerhays.

She is survived by her husband, Dave Summerhays; her brother, Joe Mainey; sister and brother-in-law, Jan and Charly Pearce; children, Ron Summerhays and his partner Lori Kimball, John Summerhays, Don Summerhays and his wife Nita Summerhays, and Lisa Summerhays; grandchildren, Jessica Summerhays, Jeff Summerhays, Steven Summerhays, Chad Summerhays, LoraLisa Summerhays, Megahn Reese, Madison Reese, Krystal Cosgriff and her husband Ben Cosgriff, and Rob Boyce and his wife Kristan Boyce; plus eight great-grandchildren. All of these she loved and touched deeply.

