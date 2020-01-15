Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marilyn Kay Skau (Hesterberg) died in her beloved home of Anchorage, Alaska, on Nov. 24, 2019. Marilyn was daughter of Norma Schwarz and Orval Hesterberg and attended schools in Hoxie, Kan., where she resided for most of her childhood.

After graduating high school, she attended nursing school in Dodge City, Kan., and received her licensed practical nurse degree.

She married Douglas Klann on March 20, 1966, and to this union two boys were born: Michael Cameron and Mitchell Scott. In 1972, they moved from Northglenn, Colo., to northeast of Arriba, Colo., where they lived for two years until buying and moving to a farm north of Flagler, Colo., in 1974. Marilyn and Douglas were divorced in 1984.

Marilyn moved back to the Denver area, where she enjoyed working for the Department of Agriculture. Marilyn met Neal Skau on June 14, 1989. They were married on the same date 10 years later, June 14, 1999. Marilyn and Neal were divorced in 2006.

Marilyn moved to Anchorage in 2006, and resided with her best friend, Shirley Larson and her husband Jerry, for a period before buying property there. Marilyn's love for Anchorage held no bounds. In the past 10 years one achievement which was dear to her heart was being co-chairman of the Charlotte Jensen Native Arts Market during Fur Rendezvous. She had an admiration for the native population and stayed very connected with them which made her a good match for the job. One of Marilyn's most cherished spots on earth was Beluga Point in Turnagain Arm, where she made it known she would want her ashes to be spread.

To honor her memory, the family requests donations in her name sent to Abused Women's Aid In Crisis (AWAIC), 100 West 13th Avenue, Anchorage, AK 99501 or go to Marilyn Kay Skau (Hesterberg) died in her beloved home of Anchorage, Alaska, on Nov. 24, 2019. Marilyn was daughter of Norma Schwarz and Orval Hesterberg and attended schools in Hoxie, Kan., where she resided for most of her childhood.After graduating high school, she attended nursing school in Dodge City, Kan., and received her licensed practical nurse degree.She married Douglas Klann on March 20, 1966, and to this union two boys were born: Michael Cameron and Mitchell Scott. In 1972, they moved from Northglenn, Colo., to northeast of Arriba, Colo., where they lived for two years until buying and moving to a farm north of Flagler, Colo., in 1974. Marilyn and Douglas were divorced in 1984.Marilyn moved back to the Denver area, where she enjoyed working for the Department of Agriculture. Marilyn met Neal Skau on June 14, 1989. They were married on the same date 10 years later, June 14, 1999. Marilyn and Neal were divorced in 2006.Marilyn moved to Anchorage in 2006, and resided with her best friend, Shirley Larson and her husband Jerry, for a period before buying property there. Marilyn's love for Anchorage held no bounds. In the past 10 years one achievement which was dear to her heart was being co-chairman of the Charlotte Jensen Native Arts Market during Fur Rendezvous. She had an admiration for the native population and stayed very connected with them which made her a good match for the job. One of Marilyn's most cherished spots on earth was Beluga Point in Turnagain Arm, where she made it known she would want her ashes to be spread.To honor her memory, the family requests donations in her name sent to Abused Women's Aid In Crisis (AWAIC), 100 West 13th Avenue, Anchorage, AK 99501 or go to www.awaic.org/donate , where there is a comment section and you are able to honor her memory. Should you need to reach a family member, her son Mitchell Klann can be reached at 602-615-3365. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Jan. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close