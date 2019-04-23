Guest Book View Sign Service Information Anchorage Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Dare Ave. Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-345-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

Marion D. Bowles, 83, died on April 18, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska, under the excellent care of the Alaska Regional Hospital staff, with her family by her side, along with an unexpected snowfall.

As per her request, no formal service will be held, but she was comforted in knowing that her daughter Karen Arnold would be hosting a party in her honor. It will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Marion's townhome at 7341 Foxridge Circle #2, beginning at 3 p.m. and into the evening.

Mrs. Bowles was born on March 11, 1936, in Trenton, N.J. She graduated from Council Rock High School in Bucks County, Pa., and furthered her education at Maryville College where she met her future husband, C. Weymouth Bowles. They were married for 46 years until his death in 2004. Mrs. Bowles continued her education at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Education.

Mrs. Bowles, Weymouth and their six-week-old daughter traveled from Ohio to Alaska along the Alcan Highway in 1963. Mrs. Bowles was a pioneer in early childhood and early childhood special education. She ran multiple organizations for children with disabilities including Camp Caribou and various thrift stores statewide. She collaborated with multiple agencies such as the Governor's Council, RurAL CAP, Alaska Children's Services and national organizations including the Resource Access Project which developed early inclusion standards for the nation. Mrs. Bowles implemented many grants for early childhood programs statewide. She was one of the original establishing members of the Alaska Speech and Hearing Association, which continues today. She herself was a practicing speech and language pathologist for more than 35 years. In addition, Mrs. Bowles wrote multiple publications that were cutting edge for early childhood programs statewide.

Along with her husband, Weymouth, Mrs. Bowles was a major instrumental player in many of the original Fur Rondy events, including the Minors and Trappers Ball, Monte Carlo Night and other statewide fundraising events. Mrs. Bowles was a dedicated advocate for children and their families in need of services. She traveled extensively throughout Alaska and the Lower 48 training early education staff about disabilities, early intervention and how to access needed services.

Mrs. Bowles loved to travel, loved to learn and loved to have a good time with friends and family. Her pride and joy were her two grandsons and great-granddaughter and spending time with them whenever possible.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in law, Karen and Mike Arnold; grandsons, Alex Arnold (Holly) and Tyler Arnold; great-granddaughter, Harleigh Arnold; brother, Thomas Drotar (Susan); sister, Debbie Whitman (Mitchell); brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert and Marjorie Bowles, and Carol and Andy Elsen; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Memorial Donations may be sent to Kids Corp Inc. Head Start in the name of Marion D. Bowles.



