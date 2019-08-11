Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM South High School Send Flowers Obituary

Our beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away at St. Vincent Providence Hospital in Portland, Ore., on July 18, 2019. Marion was born on Sept. 18, 1948, in Greenville, Miss., to Emett George Davis and Royce Christine Davis, the fourth of four siblings. His father was a carpenter and Marion often followed him around when he was a young boy, watching and learning. He was able to do almost anything with his hands and did beautiful tile work and carpentry, as well as fixing plumbing and electrical issues. Marion's father died when he was young and it was then that he began making trips to Anchorage, Alaska, to stay with his sister during the summers.

After graduating from Delta State College, Marion moved to Anchorage for good and began working in the shipping industry. During this time he met Charlotte Young and they were married in December 1972.

As Vice President and General Manager of Horizon Lines of Alaska, Marion had led what are now Matson's Alaska operations from 2008 through the acquisition in 2015.

Over his 30-year career, having joined Sea-Land in 1985 as Anchorage Port Director in 1985, Marion became known among customers and employees as a straight-talking, results-oriented, humble individual with deep convictions and integrity. Among his many accomplishments with Horizon, a major part of Marion's legacy was his contribution to setting up the Dutch Harbor port location that opened in 1991. Throughout his career, Marion received many accolades for outstanding performances with Sea-Land, CSX, Horizon Lines and Matson.

Marion was always active in his community and ready to lend a hand wherever needed. He served on the board of directors of Alaskan's for Litter Prevention and Recycling,

Marion is survived by his wife, Charlotte; son, Dennis L. Young; daughter, Kristen Davis-Lankford (Alan); grandson, Jack Taylar Lankford; grandson, Schuyler Young; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Frances Odom, Elaine Banks and Christine Moesh; and his grandson, Taylar Young.

A Celebration of Life will be held at South High School on Aug. 17, 2019, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Taylar Young Memorial Foundation, 1907 Post Road, Anchorage, AK 99501.

