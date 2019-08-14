Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion Oskolkoff. View Sign Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Kenai , AK 99611 (907)-283-3333 Interment 1:00 PM Ninilchik Community Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Marion Emma Oskolkoff, age 84, of Ninilchik, Alaska, passed away at home with family by her side. She was born in Easton, Pa., to Marion A. and Esther R. Encelewski.

At the age of 13, she came north to Alaska on a ferry with blacked out windows, evading the U-boats prowling the area during World War II. Hers was to be a fascinating life. Her first winter was spent in an army tent with the Bartolowits family of Clam Gulch, Alaska. The next few years saw the family ensconced in a little cabin just north of Ninilchik River. She snowshoed and skied through snow and moose to get to the old eight-grade schoolhouse next to the Russian Orthodox Church. After her father started the "E Services" gas station in Ninilchik, she learned the business.

During this time, she met a handsome soldier returned from the war, Grassim Oskolkoff. It was love at first sight. They married on her birthday in 1952, did some driftnet fishing and homesteaded near their fish sites north of Ninilchik, next to the Blossom family. Marion gardened, canned, cooked, pickled, fished, hunted and enjoyed every facet of homestead life. Her special joy, besides her children, was her flowers.

With five children born in quick succession and the stricter government regulations making the homestead way of life more difficult, Marion went on to get her GED and started the Johnson O'Malley Education program in Ninilchik, as well as becoming a substitute teacher. She also learned to drive and loved it! She attended the Kenai Community College as time permitted, and eventually went on to receive a Bachelor of Arts in business. Inspired, she took classes through the Alaska Pacific University in Anchorage, Alaska, receiving a master's degree in business management and accounting, graduating summa cum laude. She continued to work throughout this time and with her daughter's real estate firm until her death.

She was a dynamo of activity, love and fun, never forgetting a birthday or hug when needed. Her closest relationship, however, was with her Lord and Saviour, and that only deepened as the years went by.

Marion is survived by her daughters, Debra Oskolkoff and Marla Kvasnikoff (Jack); her son, Gary V. Oskolkoff (Susanne); daughter-in-law, Jamie Oskolkoff; grandchildren, Mandi Patrick (Andy)and Argent Kvasnikoff, Emily and Andrea Oskolkoff, and Grassim, Alexa, Evia and Alia Oskolkoff; and her great-grandchildren, Raven Eileen and Willow Emma Patrick, and Dezirae Oleson and Ryker Bruce Oskolkoff.

Marion was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Grassim Oskolkoff; her daughter, Becky Oskolkoff and son Bruce Oskolkoff; and by her parents; and brother.

Her ashes will be interred at the Ninilchik Community Cemetery on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at 1 p.m., with a brief reception following. Honorary Pallbearers are: Gary Oskolkoff, Jack Kvasnikoff, Argent Kvasnikoff, Allen Hoffman, Andy Patrick, Shad Oleson, Mark Herman and Joe Cooper.

Flowers and/or donations to Hospice are appreciated.

A special thank you to angels of mercy, Holly and Missy Gibbs and Tammy Van Sussern. Marion Emma Oskolkoff, age 84, of Ninilchik, Alaska, passed away at home with family by her side. She was born in Easton, Pa., to Marion A. and Esther R. Encelewski.At the age of 13, she came north to Alaska on a ferry with blacked out windows, evading the U-boats prowling the area during World War II. Hers was to be a fascinating life. Her first winter was spent in an army tent with the Bartolowits family of Clam Gulch, Alaska. The next few years saw the family ensconced in a little cabin just north of Ninilchik River. She snowshoed and skied through snow and moose to get to the old eight-grade schoolhouse next to the Russian Orthodox Church. After her father started the "E Services" gas station in Ninilchik, she learned the business.During this time, she met a handsome soldier returned from the war, Grassim Oskolkoff. It was love at first sight. They married on her birthday in 1952, did some driftnet fishing and homesteaded near their fish sites north of Ninilchik, next to the Blossom family. Marion gardened, canned, cooked, pickled, fished, hunted and enjoyed every facet of homestead life. Her special joy, besides her children, was her flowers.With five children born in quick succession and the stricter government regulations making the homestead way of life more difficult, Marion went on to get her GED and started the Johnson O'Malley Education program in Ninilchik, as well as becoming a substitute teacher. She also learned to drive and loved it! She attended the Kenai Community College as time permitted, and eventually went on to receive a Bachelor of Arts in business. Inspired, she took classes through the Alaska Pacific University in Anchorage, Alaska, receiving a master's degree in business management and accounting, graduating summa cum laude. She continued to work throughout this time and with her daughter's real estate firm until her death.She was a dynamo of activity, love and fun, never forgetting a birthday or hug when needed. Her closest relationship, however, was with her Lord and Saviour, and that only deepened as the years went by.Marion is survived by her daughters, Debra Oskolkoff and Marla Kvasnikoff (Jack); her son, Gary V. Oskolkoff (Susanne); daughter-in-law, Jamie Oskolkoff; grandchildren, Mandi Patrick (Andy)and Argent Kvasnikoff, Emily and Andrea Oskolkoff, and Grassim, Alexa, Evia and Alia Oskolkoff; and her great-grandchildren, Raven Eileen and Willow Emma Patrick, and Dezirae Oleson and Ryker Bruce Oskolkoff.Marion was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Grassim Oskolkoff; her daughter, Becky Oskolkoff and son Bruce Oskolkoff; and by her parents; and brother.Her ashes will be interred at the Ninilchik Community Cemetery on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at 1 p.m., with a brief reception following. Honorary Pallbearers are: Gary Oskolkoff, Jack Kvasnikoff, Argent Kvasnikoff, Allen Hoffman, Andy Patrick, Shad Oleson, Mark Herman and Joe Cooper.Flowers and/or donations to Hospice are appreciated.A special thank you to angels of mercy, Holly and Missy Gibbs and Tammy Van Sussern. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Aug. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close