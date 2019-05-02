Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Center for Psychosocial Development 3935 Reka Drive Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Marjorie Irene LaRose passed away peacefully on March 28, 2019. She was born on Jan. 26, 1933, to William and Pearl Godfrey in Fresno, Calif. She became a teacher and wanted to travel and see the world, but she met a handsome dashing young man named Floyd LaRose. Marjorie and Floyd were married on March 15, 1958, in Palmer, Alaska. Alaska became her home.

She was a long time member of the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints/Community of Christ and served faithfully in many positions in the church. She was a devoted wife, mother and friend to many in the community. She will long be remembered for her love, devotion, friendliness and outreach to those who were in need. Her love was far-reaching.

Marjorie will be missed by her many friends and family, especially her son, Allan. She also leaves many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Floyd in 2008.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 2 p.m., at the Center for Psychosocial Development, 3935 Reka Drive in Anchorage, Alaska.

