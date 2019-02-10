Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Marjorie Martha Jensen was born on Sept. 21, 1933, to Samuel and Sophie Foss in Pedro Bay, Alaska. She spent the majority of her life in Pedro Bay, serving the community in many capacities. She was a health-aide, postmaster, tribal board member and active leader in the church. Marje had a big heart and often spent time caring for those around her.

Marje lived a full and happy life surrounded by those she loved. When she was not busy working at the post office or cooking a meal for her family, she could often be found looking for berries with her dogs, laughing and visiting with friends, shooting spruce hen, splitting salmon at the fish table or caught up in a good book. She had an inviting smile and infectious laugh, and made friends wherever she went.

One of the highlights of Marjorie's life was when she accepted the Lord into her heart in 1947, at a youth meeting in Homer, Alaska, where she was attending school. She dedicated her life to serving Jesus and sharing His Word with others, which she did at every opportunity she had.

Marjorie passed away on Dec. 30, 2018, in Pedro Bay, at the age of 85. She is preceded in death by her father, Samuel; mother, Sophie; brothers, John and Benny; sisters, Dolly and Hazel; and her loving husband, Carl. Marjorie is survived by her sister, Edna; brother, John; children, Thomas, Kevin, Karla and Keith and wife Rebecca; daughter-in-law, Nancy; her grandchildren, Christopher, Brittany, Bianca, Chelsea, Brandon, Elijah and Autumn; great-grandchildren, Delaney, Ruby and Hazel; and many other loving relatives and friends.

