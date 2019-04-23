Guest Book View Sign Service Information Service 12:00 PM West Hawaii Veterans Cemetery Kailua-Kona , HI View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mark Douglas Wilcox Sr. passed away on March 21, 2019, in Waikoloa, Hawaii, at the age of 66 years. Mark was born at Offutt Air Force Base, Neb., on Oct. 15, 1952, to Bette and LeVeryn, a Pearl Harbor survivor, Wilcox. Being a military brat, he lived in Guam, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Oahu, California and Alaska, where his family homesteaded. At the age of 18, he joined the Air Force and served as a radar navigational systems specialist at Takhli Air Force Base, Thailand during the

Mark worked many years as both a residential and commercial tile setting subcontractor in Hawaii, Arizona, and Alaska. When the oil crash in the mid-1980s affected his business, he changed careers and obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of Alaska Anchorage and a Master of Science in Community Mental Health from the Trinity College of Vermont, along with a Certification in Hypnotherapy and Handwriting Analysis from the Hypnosis Motivation Institute. He worked for several non-profit organizations, and then opened his own practice, Innerquest, as a Licensed Professional Counselor, until his retirement in 2016.

Mark is survived by his wife, Lynne Hart of Hawaii; sons, Adrian Wilcox of Florida, Christopher (Diane) Wilcox and Mark Wilcox Jr. of Michigan, and Matthew (Laura) McCourt of Washington; sisters, Susan Wilcox of Alaska and Laura (Ord) Anderson of Arizona; brother, Gene (Kim) Wilcox of Alaska; and seven grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, LeVeryn and Bette Wilcox.

