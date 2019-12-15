Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service 3:00 PM Trinity Christian Reform 3000 E. 16th Ave Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Marlys Mittelstadt passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska.

Marlys was born in Fullerton, N.D., on Aug. 2, 1939, to Ralph and Mae Scheifelbein.

Marlys graduated from high school in 1959, where she played basketball on the Fullerton High School State Championship Blue Devils team.

Marlys then enrolled in the Ray Vogue Art School in Chicago, Ill., in 1960. There in the big city by the lake, she met her husband Richard who was in dental school at the time at Northwestern. The couple married on July 2, 1962.

Marlys' next adventure included a two-year ""honeymoon" to Bethel, Alaska, where her husband was stationed at the PHS Hospital. Then came a whirlwind tour of PHS transfers that took her to Gallup, N.M., in 1964; then to Staten Island, N.Y., in 1966; then back to Gallup; until a move to Browning, Mont., in 1968.

Among the moves, she gave birth to her oldest son Konrad in Gallup in 1965, and youngest Karl in Kalispell, Mont., in 1969. Then it was back to Alaska in 1970, where she planted roots and raised her sons in Anchorage.

Marlys was an avid gardener, starting her first tomato plant in Bethel during her first spring in Alaska. From there her garden grew to include some of the biggest and juiciest raspberries that never won a ribbon at the state fair.

She also had a creative side that blossomed at every change of season as her home and husband's dental practice exploded with handmade decorations that would rival anything Macy's of New York would ever showcase at the holidays.

She was quite the shutterbug. Marlys would never be with out her trusty Kodak instamatic, taking pictures of everything and sharing them with young and old in the family who were amazed that film was still around.

Marlys is survived by her husband of 57 years, Dr. Richard Mittelstadt; sons, Konrad Mittelstadt of Indian Valley, Alaska, and Karl Mittelstadt of Girdwood, Alaska; older sister and her husband, Evelyn and Dewayne Goodrow of Kent, Wash.; daughter-in-law, Aleska; two grandchildren, Gillean and Sebastian; many cousins and in-laws – or "outlaws" she would remark - and loving friends throughout Alaska and beyond.

Her ashes will be spread over Max's Mountain in Girdwood: Her favorite mountain from the view of the family ski cabin.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Trinity Christian Reform, 3000 East 16th Avenue, Anchorage, AK 99508.

