Service Information Central Lutheran Church 1420 Cordova St Anchorage, AK 99501 (907) 277-1622 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Central Lutheran Church 1420 Cordova Street Anchorage , AK

Longtime Alaska resident Martha L. "Mickey" Andrew died on Aug. 20, 2019, at Alaska Regional Hospital after a four-year battle with cancer. Mickey was born on June 26, 1938, in Minneapolis, Minn., to Erling H. and Fern A. Orwoll. She graduated from Corona (California) High School in 1956, earned her nursing degree from Pasadena City College in 1960, and married Phillip Andrew in 1962. In 1964, they moved to Anchorage, Alaska, to start their family of three children.

Mickey's career in Alaska ranged from pediatric and rehabilitation nursing to medical case management and vocational rehabilitation services. She worked for Anchorage Pediatric Group, Michael James, M.D., Alaska Workers' Compensation Board, and Harbor Adjustment Services. She also owned Alaska Rehabilitation Consultants for 10 years. Mickey was an active member of Central Lutheran Church for 55 years, teaching Sunday school and serving on the church council. She was also involved in Sons of Norway, serving multiple terms as Bernt Balchen Lodge president and District 2 secretary. Her Norwegian heritage was an important part of her life, and she enjoyed sharing it with everyone. In 2015, Mickey had the honor of meeting His Majesty King Harald V of Norway during a visit to Alaska that she helped to plan and coordinate. Her family wrote, "Mickey was a true 'people person.' No matter where she was - at the grocery store, on vacation in Hawaii or at the doctor's office - she would strike up a conversation with total strangers and find something in common."

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Bret Clark; her son and daughter-in-law, Timothy and Anne Andrew; and her son, Jonathan Andrew, all of Anchorage, Alaska; as well as her brother, Edward Orwoll of Elk River, Minn.; her sister, Catherine Goode of Bend, Ore.; and her niece, Kelly Goode of Anchorage. Mickey also leaves behind seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and countless other nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. Mickey was preceded in death by her parents; and an infant child, James.

A celebration of life will be held at Central Lutheran Church, 1420 Cordova Street in Anchorage, at 2 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 30 2019. Heartfelt thanks go to the staff of Alaska Women's Cancer Care and Providence Infusion Center for their wonderful care of both Mickey and her family. Donations in memory of Mickey may be sent to Alaska SPCA or Let Every Women Know, an Alaska women's cancer nonprofit.

