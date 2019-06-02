Guest Book View Sign Service Information Greater Friendship Baptist Chr 903 E 13th Ave Anchorage, AK 99501 Celebration of Life 12:30 PM Alaska Greater Friendship Baptist Church 903 E 13th Avenue Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Longtime resident Martha Fair passed away on May 18, 2019, at the age of 96.

Martha Fair was born on Aug. 22, 1922, in Fullerton, La., in Vernon Parish to the union of George Williamson and Annie Carter.

Martha met and married Morell Fair, and in April 1949 they moved to Anchorage, Alaska.

She had a service command with U.S. Air Force Alaskan Air Command located in Fort Richardson, Alaska's 57th Installation Squadron as a Custodial Laborer.

In 1960, she and her best friend, Vanee Robinson, started a janitorial business, and they won the contract for the Hill Building and the movie theaters. In 1978, she joined the Alaska Laborers Union 341 and took courses and received certifications in general heavy construction, asphalt, and railroad and flagging, and she was assigned to the trans-Alaska pipeline in Valdez. She retired in 1985.

Martha leaves to cherish her memories: her son, Melvin L. Fair; her daughters, Marcelle R. Nichols (Henry), Mary M. Burton and Dolly Walker; her grandchildren, Lamar, Kiana, Monika, Tonya, Dennis, Maurice, Omar, Antoine, Chris, Darryl, Tony, Deandre; Rayleen, Carmen, Mary, PJ, Patrice, Joseph Jr., David, Joe (Slink), Jomika, Michele and Donald Ray Anderson; a host of great-grandchildren, including Yazmine A. Vincent, Syncere D. Fair and Kayla Robertson; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Greater Friendship Baptist Church, 903 East 13th Avenue in Anchorage. Interment at Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery, 535 East Ninth Avenue in Anchorage.



Published in Anchorage Daily News on June 2, 2019

