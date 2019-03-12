Martha Fritts was born on March 18, 1949, in Bethel, Alaska, and entered the Gates of Heaven peacefully on Feb. 9, 2019.
She was a beautiful daughter to Golga and Marie Nickoli; and a beautiful sister to Tommy, Freddy, Sergei, Golga Jr., Anastasia, Sophie and Rose. She had three beautiful daughters, Grace, Karol and Rest In Peace Madeline, whom entered the Heavenly Gates as an infant. Martha had seven grandchildren: Natasha, Mandy, Summer, Kayla, Jayleen, Brenda and Jasmine. She would live long enough to see her three great-grandchildren: Nevaeh, Miyana and Remi.
She enjoyed lending a hand at the Beans Cafe, where she made may beautiful friendships along the way.
Jesus replied "You do not realize now what I am doing, but later you will understand." John 13:7.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Mar. 12, 2019