Martha Susan Galvin, 78, died on Feb. 21, 2019, with her family at her side in Anchorage, Alaska.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m., at Evergreen Memorial Chapel, 737 E Street in Anchorage.
Mrs. Galvin was born on July 1, 1940, in Wichita, Kan. She married her husband, James Edward Galvin, on Aug. 22, 1959. The family moved to Anchorage in 1974. Mrs. Galvin graduated from University of Alaska Anchorage with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 2007.
She worked various positions for ARCO Alaska, Providence Hospital and several local doctors throughout her career, usually in office management or executive secretarial roles.
She enjoyed genealogy, arts and crafts, watching her kids and grandchildren play sports, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, James Galvin; her five children, Jim Galvin, Mike Galvin, Kim Henningsen, Debbie Ramsey and Tim Galvin; her 16 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sharon Galvin.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Anchorage, 2612 East Northern Lights Boulevard, Anchorage, AK 99508.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Feb. 26, 2019
