Service Information Kehl's Legacy Funeral Home 11621 Old Seward Highway Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-344-1497



Mary Ann grew up in Gambell, a small village on St. Lawrence Island, and then graduated from Mt Edgecumbe High School. She then went to Seattle, Wash., and worked several jobs to raise her son as a single mother. After several years she moved back to Alaska, and retired from David Green Furrier.

After retirement, she began carving and scrimshawing ivory. She has two Siberian Yupik dolls displayed in the Native Hospital and the Anchorage Museum. She continued making and selling Alaska native ivory and fur items.

Mary Ann is survived by her son, Nicholai Echak with his wife, Maxine Echak and their children, twins Brenda and Krystal and their son, Kristofer Echak. She is also survived by Justin Echak, her oldest grandson, and his family.

In her last years she attended the Pentecostal Church faithfully with the help of her grandchildren, all of whom had the privilege of being her caregivers. Mary Ann died surrounded by family, friends and the church.



Mary Ann Echak, 88 years old, a longtime resident of Alaska, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Alaska Native Hospital. Mary Ann was born on Dec. 17, 1930, on St. Lawrence Island, Alaska. She was the last remaining of four children.

