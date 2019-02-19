Mary Ann Hollis, 69, passed away peacefully on Feb. 13, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. Mary was born on Feb. 19, 1949, in Birmingham, Ala., to Hamby and Martha McCaskill. Mary moved to Anchorage, Alaska, in 1974 with her husband Bobby G. Hollis and their three children.
Her parents, Hamby and Martha McCaskill, preceded Mary in death. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Bobby G. Hollis; her daughter, Valerie Bruster; sons, Robert and Arthur Hollis; five grandchildren, Charnell, Dyrel, Marcel, Cora, and Sarah; two great-grandchildren, Kimej and Heavenlynn; along with nine siblings.
Services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at New Hope Baptist Church in Mountain View, 333 Price Street, Anchorage, AK 99508. Viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with the funeral service starting at 12 p.m. Bishop Curlee Robinson of the House of Prayer for All Nations Church will officiate.Arrangements were made with Janssen's Evergreen Memorial Chapel.
Evergreen Memorial Chapel - Anchorage
737 E Street
Anchorage, AK 99501
907-279-5477
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Feb. 19, 2019