Service Information
Peninsula Memorial Chapel
5839 Kenai Spur Hwy.
Kenai , AK 99611
(907)-283-3333
Celebration of Life
1:00 PM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help
Soldotna , AK

Mary Ann Wilson, 80, passed peacefully on Aug. 3, 2019, at Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna, Alaska.

A celebration of her life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Soldotna. Father Patrick Brosamer will officiate. A reception will follow the service in the church reception hall.

Mary Ann was born on Dec. 2, 1938, to George and Mary Anne Oberg. She grew up in St. Paul, Minn., with her brother Edward. She attended St. Agnes School and graduated in 1956. She then attended and graduated from College of St. Catherine - St. Joseph's School of Nursing, St. Paul, Minn., in 1959. After traveling and working in Minnesota, Colorado, California and Arizona she journeyed with several nursing friends to Anchorage, Alaska, in a Ford Falcon. They arrived after the 1964 Earthquake and quickly found jobs at the Alaska Native Hospital and Providence Hospital. She married her husband Van Wilson in 1967, and had many adventures including building a cabin in remote Willow and exploring Alaska. After having two children, Mary Ann eventually moved to Soldotna with her family and started working at Central Peninsula General Hospital as an obstetrics nurse. While working as a Registered Nurse, she obtained advanced certification in Neonatal and Obstetrics Nursing. She was also instrumental in training hospital staff in the emerging field of nursing documentation and electronic charting. She worked for more than 40 years and was extremely respected for her skills as a nurse. She retired in 2013.

She was a talented quilter, admired for her gardening skills growing flowers and will be remembered for sharing with others and being a good wife and mother.

She is survived by her son, Michael Wilson; and daughter, Susan Nesbitt; along with her husband, Van Wilson; brother, Edward Oberg; aunt; and many cousins.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation may be made to one of many of Mary Ann's favorite charities such as the Kenai Peninsula Food Bank, Disabled American Veterans, or Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.



