Mary Elizabeth "Sue" Bolsinger passed away at Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage, Alaska, on Aug. 5, 2019.
She was born to Inez and Paul (Dutch) Ritchhart in LaJunta, Colo., in 1933. Sue moved to Anchorage in 1974 with her family, and had several different careers including Realtor and legal secretary, and was employed by Bell's Nursery and Gifts until her retirement in 2018. She loved to cook and was published in "A Taste of Home" with several of her recipes. Sue also loved to garden and watch murder mysteries, but her favorite pastime was spending time with her friends and family.
Sue is survived by her children, Brit (Brit's wife Joy), Jamie (Jamie's husband Brad), Nan and Tina; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many, many extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her youngest son, Christopher "CJ."
Sue was tremendously loved and will be tremendously missed.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Aug. 14, 2019