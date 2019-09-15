Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Kelleher died on Sept. 6, 2019, from CLL, at home with her family around her. Mary was born in Bozeman, Mont., to Jasper and Irena (Gentry) Bridgewater. Mary lived in Helena, Mont., and raised her children from husbands Ronald "Ronnie" Bossell and Vince Kelleher until she and Vince moved to Alaska in 1975. She came to Alaska to talk Vince out of the idea of moving the family to Alaska, but before her feet even hit the ground she was in love with this state. It's when she moved to Homer, Alaska, with her oldest daughter Rondy in 1985 that her life began.

Mary explored many professions, including crab fisherwoman, houseboat deckhand, furniture builder and Body Scentuals entrepreneur. But her expertise in spreading joy, laughter and kindness as a bartender was where she developed many close friends. Through all of Mary's life, her sister Jo (Felch) was her true life companion. They saw each other through each of their life's trials and joys until Jo died in 2014.

Mary's daughters are what she truly treasured. It was Mary's special gift of making you feel like you were the most important and special person on the planet that created the lifelong squabble of just who is the favorite daughter. But we all know it was "us." Mary's girls, grandchildren and great-grandchildren carry her lessons of love, joy and persistent positive outlook. Her love of life was contagious, and the sound of her laughter has been the soundtrack of their lives.

Mary is survived by children, Rondy Matthews (Kelly Matthews, daughter Breezy Whitaker), Lori Schultz (son, Ryan), Kim Skufca (son, Emerson), Kelly Bender (Mike Bender, children Steven, Morgan and Dylan) and Marie Louderback (John Louderback); great-grandchildren, Steven Reichel, Brishel Booth (Geoff Booth) and Colton Taylor; closest nephew, Marc Felch; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Mary's Celebration of Life was held on Sept. 10, 2019, at Kharacters in Homer. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice of Homer, who has been a blessing to the family.

