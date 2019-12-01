Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Fackler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Fackler passed from this life on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 after celebrating her 90th birthday last fall. She is buried in Seward in a casket lovingly built by her son, Kurt and rests near her husband of 61 years, Max.

Mary was born in Morgan, Ore. to Ada Nash Clayton and John W. Clayton. Mary had three brothers: Jack, Monte, and Wally. Mary worked for Ma Bell as a telephone operator after graduating from Yakima High School and later was head operator at Seward Telephone Company. Mary met her future husband Max on a blind date and moved to Alaska to marry him. They were married in Seward, then the Territory of Alaska on Sept. 2, 1951 and made a home on Nash Road in a Quonset hut. During the '64 Earthquake they were at home, when the shaking started Mary placed long wooden spoons through her kitchen cabinet door handles saving all of her dishes. Anticipating the tsunami they hopped in the truck and headed for the Primrose area staying the night with the Thrall family.

In 1965, Mary, Max, and kids, Kurt and Tris drove to Costa Rica from Alaska and back in a cab over camper. This was the beginning of many trips that took Mary around the world and to 37 countries. In 1976, Mary and Max moved to Cordova and started Sierra Timber. Mary kept books for the family business and worked at Alaska Airlines where she receiving awards for her excellent customer service. For 20 years, Mary and Max spend winters at their place in Virden, N.M. Mary was best known for making people feel

welcome in her home. She always had a cookie to offer, a cup of tea or coffee and a sympathetic ear. She took great pride in being a superb mother and her happy marriage of 61 years.

Mary is survived by: her son, Kurt; daughter, Tristan; and granddaughter, Savannah of Seward, Alaska. Cards can be sent to PO Box 2026, Seward, AK 99664. Mary Fackler passed from this life on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 after celebrating her 90th birthday last fall. She is buried in Seward in a casket lovingly built by her son, Kurt and rests near her husband of 61 years, Max.Mary was born in Morgan, Ore. to Ada Nash Clayton and John W. Clayton. Mary had three brothers: Jack, Monte, and Wally. Mary worked for Ma Bell as a telephone operator after graduating from Yakima High School and later was head operator at Seward Telephone Company. Mary met her future husband Max on a blind date and moved to Alaska to marry him. They were married in Seward, then the Territory of Alaska on Sept. 2, 1951 and made a home on Nash Road in a Quonset hut. During the '64 Earthquake they were at home, when the shaking started Mary placed long wooden spoons through her kitchen cabinet door handles saving all of her dishes. Anticipating the tsunami they hopped in the truck and headed for the Primrose area staying the night with the Thrall family.In 1965, Mary, Max, and kids, Kurt and Tris drove to Costa Rica from Alaska and back in a cab over camper. This was the beginning of many trips that took Mary around the world and to 37 countries. In 1976, Mary and Max moved to Cordova and started Sierra Timber. Mary kept books for the family business and worked at Alaska Airlines where she receiving awards for her excellent customer service. For 20 years, Mary and Max spend winters at their place in Virden, N.M. Mary was best known for making people feelwelcome in her home. She always had a cookie to offer, a cup of tea or coffee and a sympathetic ear. She took great pride in being a superb mother and her happy marriage of 61 years.Mary is survived by: her son, Kurt; daughter, Tristan; and granddaughter, Savannah of Seward, Alaska. Cards can be sent to PO Box 2026, Seward, AK 99664. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Dec. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close