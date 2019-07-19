Longtime Alaska resident Mary Ann Hall, 80, passed away at Maple Springs Nursing home in Wasilla, Alaska, on July 12, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at the Alaskan Heritage Memorial Chapel, 1015 South Check Street in Wasilla, on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 3 p.m.
Mary was born on July 21, 1938, in Ashley, Ill. She married Airman Jesse Hall from Atmore, Ala. They moved to Eagle River, Alaska, in 1959, where they raised their family of four children. Mary worked 19 years as a school bus driver throughout the Eagle River/Chugiak area. Mary enjoyed playing bingo, as it was her way to relax.
Mary is survived by her boyfriend, Leonard Wallner Sr.; her brother, Dominic Barsciezwski of Swiss, Mo.; her brother, Albert Barsciezwski of Ashley, Ill.; her stepson, Leonard Wallner Jr.; her four children, Margaret Shay and boyfriend Scott of Washington state, Robert Hall of Palmer, Alaska, Norma and Doug Falgoust of Anchorage Alaska, and Jesse Hall Jr. of Eagle River, Alaska; and 12 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mary is preceded by her husband, Jesse Hall; and her brother, Phillip Barsciezwski.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on July 19, 2019