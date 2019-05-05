Guest Book View Sign Service Information Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home 4100 Alma Highway Van Buren , AR 72956 (479)-474-5081 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Inez Burkhart, 91, of Anchorage, Alaska, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Anchorage. She was the co-owner/operator of Burkhart Furniture in Anchorage, a member of the Lady Shriners, and was the matriarch of the Burkhart family. She was a very spirited individual, being the reason the family moved to Alaska in 1955. She was a pilot, and owned and flew her own airplane for years. She enjoyed flying around Alaska, and the hunting and fishing that the great state of Alaska afforded.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Perry N. "Shannon" Burkhart.

She is survived by her son, Don Burkhart and wife Ruth of Wasilla, Alaska; a sister, Judy LaRue of Chester; a brother, Buddy Kelly of Kibler; two grandchildren, Kelly Burkhart of Denver, Colo., and Michelle Johnson of Los Angeles, Calif.

Funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with interment at Mount McCurry Cemetery in Rudy, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home of Van Buren.

