Mary Jane Bader peacefully passed away, surrounded by family, on July 13, 2019, at Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Mary Jane was born to Estella and James Brucker on Oct. 27, 1932, in Utica, N.Y. She attended school in New York Mills, N.Y. Mary enrolled in the Grace Downs Air Career School in New York City and became a flight attendant for Capital Airlines. During this time, she met University of Michigan student Ronald James Bader at the beach in Ypsilanti, Mich. They married in 1958.
Before devoting herself to parenting, Mary Jane was a legal secretary in the 1960s. Later she worked for the State of Alaska and earned an Associate of Arts degree in sociology from University of Alaska Anchorage. She eventually returned to New York to be close to her mother and relatives. In her new home of Remsen, N.Y., she worked for the State of New York and took art classes at the Pratt Institute Proctor Munson Art Center. Naturally creative and artistic, Mary Jane loved to paint colorful, detailed, patterned furniture and bead exquisite necklaces. Retired from State service, she returned to Anchorage, Alaska, in 1993.
Mary Jane was preceded in death by her parents, James Brucker and Stella Wheeler of Utica; brother, Richard Brucker of Rome, N.Y.; and sister, Joanne Small of Clinton, N.Y. She is survived by her daughter, Tracy Bader; grandchildren, Rosemary and Roxanna Reynolds and James Peot; and her son, Charles (Shannon) Bader; and grandchildren, Natalie and Sadie Bader, all of Anchorage.
In honor of Mary Jane, a Memorial Celebration of Life will take place at the Alaska Airman's Association, 4200 Floatplane Drive in Anchorage, on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, from 1 p.m. -5 p.m., with an open house event with a service at 2 p.m. For a full obituary, please visit https://www.janssenfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Aug. 4, 2019