Guest Book View Sign Service Information Anchorage Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Dare Ave. Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-345-2244 Visitation 1:00 PM St. Innocent Orthodox Cathedral Memorial service 2:00 PM St. Innocent Orthodox Cathedral Visitation 12:00 PM Holy Assumption of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church Kenai , AK View Map Memorial service 1:00 PM Holy Assumption of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church Kenai , AK View Map Burial Following Services Kenai Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Jean Orloff Blankenship passed away in Kenai, Alaska on May 27, 2019, at 49 years old. She was born on Dec. 20, 1969, in Anchorage, Alaska. She graduated from East Anchorage High School in 1988. She lived in Chignik Lake, Port Lions, Anchorage, Kasilof, Kotzebue and Kenai, Alaska, and made life long friends at each city.

She loved dipnetting, sports fishing and purse seining, and shared her catch with as many people as she could. Mary Jean loved crafts, such as beading, sewing, quilting and crocheting. She also loved classic cars, bingo, the color purple and Prince.

She loved working with people and always made people smile and laugh. She was a great comfort to those who were in pain and always knew what to say to make a person feel better. She enjoyed being an auntie and had nicknames for all of her nieces and nephews and other loved ones.

Left to honor Mary Jean's love and memory are her four children: sons, Shawn Kalmakoff, Nathan Orloff, and Steven Werginz; and her daughter, Isla Ann Blankenship; father, George Orloff; mother, Joan Orloff; her siblings, JJ Orloff (Peter Anderson), George (Muranda) Orloff, Janette (August) Knutsen, Melvin (Kelly) Anderson and Charles Orloff; nephews, Makhial Orloff, Damian Orloff, Kelsin Orloff, Brendan Orloff, Trevin Anderson, Dylan Knutsen and Rylan Knutsen; nieces, Brina Orloff, Falina Orloff, Carissa Larson, Trinity Soto and Layla Jackson; as well as several cousins, aunts and uncles. Previously passed away are her son, Damian Kalmakoff; grandparents, Mary Yurioff Naumoff, George Naumoff, Alex Orloff and Nina Orloff; uncles, Billy Yurioff, Mac Boskofsky, Jacob Lukin and Alvin Boskofsky; aunts Betty Boskofsky Lukin and Isla Naumoff Alpiak; and cousin, Gladys Naumoff Alpiak.

A visitation will be held at St. Innocent Orthodox Cathedral on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 1 p.m., with a memorial service at 2 p.m. Please join the family in celebrating Mary Jean's life at a repast potluck immediately following the service at the St. Innocent Cathedral banquet hall. There will be a memorial service on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the Holy Assumption of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church in Kenai, at 1 p.m., with visitation at noon. Burial will be at Kenai Cemetery immediately following the memorial service.



Mary Jean Orloff Blankenship passed away in Kenai, Alaska on May 27, 2019, at 49 years old. She was born on Dec. 20, 1969, in Anchorage, Alaska. She graduated from East Anchorage High School in 1988. She lived in Chignik Lake, Port Lions, Anchorage, Kasilof, Kotzebue and Kenai, Alaska, and made life long friends at each city.She loved dipnetting, sports fishing and purse seining, and shared her catch with as many people as she could. Mary Jean loved crafts, such as beading, sewing, quilting and crocheting. She also loved classic cars, bingo, the color purple and Prince.She loved working with people and always made people smile and laugh. She was a great comfort to those who were in pain and always knew what to say to make a person feel better. She enjoyed being an auntie and had nicknames for all of her nieces and nephews and other loved ones.Left to honor Mary Jean's love and memory are her four children: sons, Shawn Kalmakoff, Nathan Orloff, and Steven Werginz; and her daughter, Isla Ann Blankenship; father, George Orloff; mother, Joan Orloff; her siblings, JJ Orloff (Peter Anderson), George (Muranda) Orloff, Janette (August) Knutsen, Melvin (Kelly) Anderson and Charles Orloff; nephews, Makhial Orloff, Damian Orloff, Kelsin Orloff, Brendan Orloff, Trevin Anderson, Dylan Knutsen and Rylan Knutsen; nieces, Brina Orloff, Falina Orloff, Carissa Larson, Trinity Soto and Layla Jackson; as well as several cousins, aunts and uncles. Previously passed away are her son, Damian Kalmakoff; grandparents, Mary Yurioff Naumoff, George Naumoff, Alex Orloff and Nina Orloff; uncles, Billy Yurioff, Mac Boskofsky, Jacob Lukin and Alvin Boskofsky; aunts Betty Boskofsky Lukin and Isla Naumoff Alpiak; and cousin, Gladys Naumoff Alpiak.A visitation will be held at St. Innocent Orthodox Cathedral on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 1 p.m., with a memorial service at 2 p.m. Please join the family in celebrating Mary Jean's life at a repast potluck immediately following the service at the St. Innocent Cathedral banquet hall. There will be a memorial service on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the Holy Assumption of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church in Kenai, at 1 p.m., with visitation at noon. Burial will be at Kenai Cemetery immediately following the memorial service. Published in Anchorage Daily News on June 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close