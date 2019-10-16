Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Katherine Boskofsky. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Memorial Chapel 737 E Street Anchorage , AK 99501 (907)-279-5477 Visitation 11:00 AM St. Innocent's Russian Orthodox Cathedral 401 Turpin Street, Anchorage , AK View Map Memorial service 12:00 PM St. Innocent's Russian Orthodox Cathedral 401 Turpin Street Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Katherine Boskofsky, 91, passed away at her son's home in Anchorage, Alaska on Oct 15, 2019.

Mary was born on Dec 8, 1928, in Chignik Lake, Alaska. Mary lived in Alaska her whole life and worked many different jobs. She worked as a plane spotter in World War II, as a cannery worker, commercial fisherwoman, health aide, midwife, school cook, radio operator, professional babysitter, and a weather reporter for air planes. She was married to Kusma Alvin Boskofsky and had two sons. Mary was a devout member of the Russian Orthodox faith.

Mary is survived by sons, Peter Alvin Boskofsky (Lauren) of Anchorage and Clinton George Boskofsky (Shalene) of Chignik Lake; grandsons, Sasha Theodore Boskofsky and Oscar Lee Boskofsky of Anchorage; granddaughters, Courtney Gladis Boskofsky, Allison Sophia Boskofsky, Aria Louise Boskofsky, and Emily Rachel Boskofsky

of Chignik Lake; brother, Peter Lind of Wasilla; sisters, Annie "Sister" Kalmakoff of Homer, Sophie Alice Abyo of Pilot Point, Evelyn L. Kosbruk of Perryville, and Lena

Anderson of Eagle River; along with many, many, many, many nieces, nephews, Godchildren, cousins, and other loved ones (too many to list!).

Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Kusma Alvin Boskofsky; father, Fred Lind; mother, Dora Lind Andre; brothers, Andrew Lind, Oscar Lind, Bill Lind, Fred Lind, and Alfred Andre; and sisters, Annie Lind and Jenny Lind.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with a memorial service to follow at 12:00 p.m. at St. Innocent's Russian Orthodox Cathedral, 401 Turpin Street, Anchorage, AK 99504. Additional services will be held on Friday, Oct 18, 2019 at St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church in Chignik Lake, Alaska. Mary will be laid to rest at the St. Nicholas Cemetery in Chignik Lake, Alaska.

