Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mary Lois Tasker (Shough), 77 years, passed away of kidney failure at St. Elias Hospital on Feb. 9, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska.

Mary was born on Dec. 28, 1941, in Eldorado, Kan., daughter to Herber and Marion Shough. She earned her bachelor's degree in accounting from the Emporia State Teacher College, where she met her husband, Robert M. Tasker. They were married in Benton, Kan., then moved to Anchorage in 1963.

Mary was involved in the International Order of Eastern Star, Amaranth and LOSNA; she held many offices more than 50 years. She was the lead scorekeeper for more than 20 years for Dimond/West little league. She loved her family, sports, knitting, reading, watching old movies and spending time with her many organizations.

The family wrote: "She was a dedicated mom, grandma and friend, and will be missed by so many. She has left her imprint on all those she knew."

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert M. Tasker; parents, Herber and Marion Shough; and grandson, Carter Nobel Bell.

She is survived by her sons, Robert E. Tasker (Stephanie) and William D. Tasker; daughter, Michelle R. Tasker-Bell (Stephan); grandchildren, Spencer G. Ward, R. Tyler Bell, Mackenzie R. Tasker and Olivia A. Tasker; great-grandchildren, Raelyn A. Bell and Bentley G. Ward; and many more family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at the Masonic Center in Anchorage on Feb. 16, 2019. She will be interred with her husband, Robert, in summer 2019 in Cantwell, Alaska. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the of Alaska or Amaranth Diabetes Research in Mary's name.

Arrangements cared for by Janssen's Evergreen Memorial Chapel.



Mary Lois Tasker (Shough), 77 years, passed away of kidney failure at St. Elias Hospital on Feb. 9, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska.Mary was born on Dec. 28, 1941, in Eldorado, Kan., daughter to Herber and Marion Shough. She earned her bachelor's degree in accounting from the Emporia State Teacher College, where she met her husband, Robert M. Tasker. They were married in Benton, Kan., then moved to Anchorage in 1963.Mary was involved in the International Order of Eastern Star, Amaranth and LOSNA; she held many offices more than 50 years. She was the lead scorekeeper for more than 20 years for Dimond/West little league. She loved her family, sports, knitting, reading, watching old movies and spending time with her many organizations.The family wrote: "She was a dedicated mom, grandma and friend, and will be missed by so many. She has left her imprint on all those she knew."She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert M. Tasker; parents, Herber and Marion Shough; and grandson, Carter Nobel Bell.She is survived by her sons, Robert E. Tasker (Stephanie) and William D. Tasker; daughter, Michelle R. Tasker-Bell (Stephan); grandchildren, Spencer G. Ward, R. Tyler Bell, Mackenzie R. Tasker and Olivia A. Tasker; great-grandchildren, Raelyn A. Bell and Bentley G. Ward; and many more family and friends.A memorial service will be held at the Masonic Center in Anchorage on Feb. 16, 2019. She will be interred with her husband, Robert, in summer 2019 in Cantwell, Alaska. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the of Alaska or Amaranth Diabetes Research in Mary's name.Arrangements cared for by Janssen's Evergreen Memorial Chapel. Funeral Home Evergreen Memorial Chapel - Anchorage

737 E Street

Anchorage , AK 99501

907-279-5477 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Anchorage Daily News on Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.