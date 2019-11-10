Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Lou Banks. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Remembering Mrs. Mary Lou Banks, who passed at the age of 97, was born on July 4, 1921, and passed peacefully on Nov.13, 2018, after enduring serious illnesses and immobility for several years. A longtime resident of Anchorage, Alaska, and later Wasilla, Alaska, she was born in Darlington, S.C., and grew up spending time in Darlington and Philadelphia, Pa. Mary Lou was preceded in death by her mother, father, and beloved godmother and husband - Margaret Holmes, Ed Holloway, Ida M. Rogers and Hugh C. Banks, respectively.

Mary graduated valedictorian from high school, at the age of 15, in 1936, and received an A.B. degree from college at 18, shortly thereafter an undergraduate degree from Allen University in 1940, followed by a Masters of Education degree from Temple University and completed several hours toward a Doctorate in Education. She was also a licensed Marriage, Family and Child Counselor.

Mrs. Banks was a dedicated educator throughout her entire professional career, teaching at all levels of the school system - elementary through college. She was also active socially and politically throughout her life: she was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and a personal friend of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Mary Lou Banks lived a long and productive life, and her contributions through working with students and adults will live on for several generations. She is survived by a godson and great-godson, Col. (Ret.) Michael E. Freeman (Angela) and Michael E. Freeman II.

