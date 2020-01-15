Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Lou Comer. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Memorial Chapel 737 E Street Anchorage , AK 99501 (907)-279-5477 Service 1:00 PM Anchorage Baptist Temple Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Lou Comer, 81, passed away peacefully on Jan. 12, 2020, at her home in Anchorage, Alaska. Mary Lou was born July 3, 1938, in Vincennes, Ind., to George and Janice Gottman. Mary Lou married Charles R. Comer on May 21, 1955, in Oakland City, Ind. Mary Lou made her journey to Alaska with her family in 1970, where she worked at 1st National Bank of Alaska for 24 years until she retired.

Mary Lou was a longtime member of Anchorage Baptist Temple. She loved to serve and give to those in need; her family and her church were her life. During her life she loved to give to those in need; to honor her, in lieu of flowers, the family request that you reach out to someone in need.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles R. Comer. She is survived by her daughter and son in law, Pat and Barbara Bills; her son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Kathy Comer; along with three granddaughters; and nine great-grandchildren who she loved very much.

A service will be held on Jan. 21, 2020, at Anchorage Baptist Temple in the VIP room at 1 p.m. The officiant will be Pastor Bill Leight. A burial will be held at a later date at Fort Richardson National Cemetery.



