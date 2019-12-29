Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Lou (Boisjolie) Pratt, 71, passed away surrounded by family at her home in Cathedral City, Calif., on Dec. 14, 2019, after a long illness. She was born on Dec. 29, 1947, in Fargo, N.D., to Wayne and Phyllis Boisjolie.

In 1965, she graduated from Cooperstown High School in Cooperstown, N.D., and then attended Valley City State Teacher's College in Valley City, N.D. In 1966, she moved to Seattle, Wash., to continue her career in the banking industry and on Aug. 24, 1968, she married Larry. They lived their life together in Seattle, for 30 years, lovingly raising two children.

In 1996, she was awarded an Honorary Membership into the Alaska Government Finance Officers Association. In 1997, Mary Lou and Larry moved to Anchorage, Alaska, where she founded the Corporate Trust Division of Alaska USA Federal Credit Union before taking on the position of Senior Vice President of Marketing and Client Relations at Alaska Permanent Capital Management. In 2007, she retired, and they moved to Cathedral City, Calif.

Mary Lou loved Christmas and was known for the many varieties of special Christmas cookies she baked and shared with those she loved. She always believed in giving back and was actively involved in charity work. She received the Community Leadership Award in 1986 from the United Way of King County, Wash. In Anchorage, she was a member of the Board of Directors of AWAIC. She served as Treasurer from 2004-2006 and President in 2007.

She is preceded in death by her mother and father, both of Binford, N.D.

Mary Lou is survived by her husband, Larry R. Pratt of Cathedral City; her two children, Steven W. Pratt of Anchorage and Stephanie L. Pratt of Tacoma, Wash.; siblings, Sharon Nelson of Cathedral City, James (Teresa) Boisjolie of Joshua, Texas, Kathy McNulty of Auburn, Wash., Thomas (Colleen) Boisjolie of Everson, Wash., Scott (Tatyana) Boisjolie of Vancouver, Wash., and Amy (James) Phifer of Bothell, Wash.; and numerous friends, cousins, nieces and nephews.

There will be a celebration of her life in Seattle in winter 2020.

Arrangements are under the direction of Forest Lawn, Cathedral City, Calif.

Donations can be made in memory of Mary Lou Pratt to AWAIC, http://www.awaic.org ; or the United Way of King County, https://www.uwkc.org.

