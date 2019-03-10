Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mabel Doucette, 98, was one of five children born to Noel and Mary Nihoul in Crescent City, Fla. She graduated from high school in 1938, and finished college at Florida State with degrees in psychology and social work. During World War II, she worked for Hamilton Propeller Co. as a vibration analyst and an engineering aid until the war ended in 1945. Mabel graduated from Columbia University in 1947 with a degree in physical therapy. In 1952, she accepted an appointment as a First Lieutenant in the United States Air Force and worked at the Medical Specialist Corps at Barksdale Air Force Base until her discharge at the rank of Captain in 1954.

Mabel moved to Alaska in 1956. She worked throughout the territory as a physical therapist. While working for the Alaska Elks Cerebral Palsy Commission, she was given an award from Coastal Ellis Airlines for having traveled over 100,000 miles with them while treating children in Alaska. In April 1961, she married Burton Doucette. In December, 1962 they had a son, Dennis. Eventually, Burt, Mabel, and Dennis moved to Anchorage, Alaska. Burt worked with the Alaska Department of Labor and Mabel worked at Ridgeview Manor Nursing Home and the Alaska Native Hospital.

Burt died from cancer on Nov. 5, 1987. After Burt's death, Mabel did volunteer work with Hospice, Laubach Literacy and the Retired Senior Volunteer Program. She moved to the Holladay Plaza Continuing Care Residence in Portland, Ore., in 1995. Mabel was a Commander of the all women's American Legion Post 1 in Anchorage. She was also a member of the

Moose Club , and the Elks club . She enjoyed playing cards, usually cribbage. She loved cooking her homemade macaroni and cheese, beef stroganoff over rice, and Alaskan seafood for her friends and loved ones, or going to her favorite restaurants.

Mabel has passed on to a better world, but the memories she created with her friends will keep her alive in our hearts and minds forever. Mabel's ashes will be spread in Alaska at a future date.

