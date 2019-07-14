Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Carolyn Robinson (nee Allen) died unexpectedly on July 2, 2019, in Talent, Ore.

A lifelong equestrian, Mary Robinson didn't walk thru life - she trotted, cantered and galloped fearlessly from one fantastic adventure to the next. She loved traveling the globe - especially on horseback - but Africa was forever in her heart and soul.

Mary was an ardent advocate for animals. At age 12, Mary took a summer job at a recreational ranch in the California mountains so she could be with horses. Over the years, she adopted countless stray cats and always found room for rescued horses, dogs and goats. Mary focused her love and respect for animals into activism.

In the 2000s, Mary was the passionate leader of the public campaign to relocate Maggie, an African elephant housed in a cage at the Alaska Zoo in Anchorage. The long and hard fought crusade resulted in Maggie being moved to a sanctuary. With the expertise of the U.S. Air Force, Maggie made the trip in 2007 in a C-17 aircraft from Alaska to California, where she has more than 20 acres to roam. Mary's commitment to animal welfare inspired others to consider their actions and live with greater compassion.

In 2001, Mary moved from Anchorage, Alaska, to Talent, Ore., so her horses could be warm - and she could sit in the sun on her back porch and imagine herself in Africa.

Mary is survived by her beloved children, Brig. Gen. (retired) James K. Robinson (Judy Blake), Lt. Col. Julie M. Robinson D.D.S (David L. Nielson D.D.S.), Carolyn K. Robinson (Steven L. Rychetnik) and Katherine D. Robinson (Richard Geiger); and grandchildren, Olivia A. Nielson D.P.T., Deanna M. Nielson, Gwyneth Mary Geiger and Theodore R. Rychetnik. She also leaves behind dear friends the world over.

A celebration of life will be held in Talent, Ore. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the retirement ranch of her horses Lilly Belle and Hannah by sending checks to Sally Rosenthal c/o Julie Robinson 6222 West Dimond Boulevard, Anchorage, AK 99502.

