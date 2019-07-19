Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Sisson Nation. View Sign Service Information Interment 11:30 AM Fort Richardson Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Mary E. (Sisson) Nation died on June 24, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska. She was born in Council Grove, Kan., on Feb. 28, 1928, the fifth of seven children of James Stewart Sisson and Laura May Whitaker. She met Dean Junior Nation in Salina, Kan., where he was stationed during World War II. They were married on Feb. 8, 1946, and moved around before settling in South Dakota, where Dean went to school and Mary worked as a telephone operator to help support her family. After graduation, they remained in the area, where Dean worked as a geologist and Mary worked various jobs.

The family moved to Alaska in 1969 to fulfill Dean's dream and Mary's quest for adventure. Mary worked for the State of Alaska Superior Court, where she was known as Carrie. The couple retired in 1983, and began snow-birding October to March and living on Shirley Lake in Willow, Alaska, when they weren't traveling. Known as Grady, she was a surrogate grandparent/parent to many. She loved genealogy, crafting and cooking.

The couple moved to Chester Park in Anchorage shortly before the passing of her husband in 2007. Mary remained an active resident until moving to Marlow Manor in November 2016.

She is survived by sister, June Hall; children, Dudlee (Doug) Pense, Rebecca (Bert) Hanson and Daniel Nation; grandchildren, Stacy Pense, Samara (Mark) Steele, Brian (Monica) Hanson, Brittany Hanson, Kimarie (Dennis) Michel and Lindsey (Chris) Knapp; great-grandchildren, Kaddie, Kristal and Mekena Hanson, Dane, Jillian, Lucien, Samantha, Noelle and Michel, Kaden, Brayton, Greighson and Knapp; and many surrogate grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by five siblings; husband, Dean; and great-granddaughter, Emma Lynn Hanson.

Mary will be interred with her husband at Fort Richardson Cemetery on Monday, July 22, 2019, at 11:30 a.m.; meet at the gate by 11 a.m. for escort.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Providence Hospice. Mary E. (Sisson) Nation died on June 24, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska. She was born in Council Grove, Kan., on Feb. 28, 1928, the fifth of seven children of James Stewart Sisson and Laura May Whitaker. She met Dean Junior Nation in Salina, Kan., where he was stationed during World War II. They were married on Feb. 8, 1946, and moved around before settling in South Dakota, where Dean went to school and Mary worked as a telephone operator to help support her family. After graduation, they remained in the area, where Dean worked as a geologist and Mary worked various jobs.The family moved to Alaska in 1969 to fulfill Dean's dream and Mary's quest for adventure. Mary worked for the State of Alaska Superior Court, where she was known as Carrie. The couple retired in 1983, and began snow-birding October to March and living on Shirley Lake in Willow, Alaska, when they weren't traveling. Known as Grady, she was a surrogate grandparent/parent to many. She loved genealogy, crafting and cooking.The couple moved to Chester Park in Anchorage shortly before the passing of her husband in 2007. Mary remained an active resident until moving to Marlow Manor in November 2016.She is survived by sister, June Hall; children, Dudlee (Doug) Pense, Rebecca (Bert) Hanson and Daniel Nation; grandchildren, Stacy Pense, Samara (Mark) Steele, Brian (Monica) Hanson, Brittany Hanson, Kimarie (Dennis) Michel and Lindsey (Chris) Knapp; great-grandchildren, Kaddie, Kristal and Mekena Hanson, Dane, Jillian, Lucien, Samantha, Noelle and Michel, Kaden, Brayton, Greighson and Knapp; and many surrogate grandchildren.She was preceded in death by five siblings; husband, Dean; and great-granddaughter, Emma Lynn Hanson.Mary will be interred with her husband at Fort Richardson Cemetery on Monday, July 22, 2019, at 11:30 a.m.; meet at the gate by 11 a.m. for escort.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Providence Hospice. Published in Anchorage Daily News on July 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close