Mary Lake Turner of Anchorage, Alaska, died peacefully, at age 86, after a brief illness.

Mary Cecelia Jezioro was born in Chicago, Ill., in 1932, to Francis Jezioro and Agnes Blaski. The family later changed their surname to Lake. Mary graduated from DePaul University with a degree in medical technology. In 1960, she moved to Elmendorf Air Force Base, where she started the first blood bank in Alaska. She met Linden Turner at the Elmendorf Officers Club, they married in 1963, and the new couple drove the family car down the Alcan Highway to North Carolina. The family returned to Alaska in 1965, with two children in tow, and where two more children were born.

Mary was civically active in early Anchorage advocating the need for bike trails. The family moved between Alaska, Arizona and Texas, with Mary finally making Anchorage her home for good in the 1990s. Mary was an educator, teaching preschool, kindergarten, elementary school and college courses in medical technology. She was board certified by the American Society of Clinical Pathology for more than 50 years. Mary later became a real estate appraiser, earning the designation Member of Appraisal Institute, and ran her own appraisal business in Lakeway, Texas, before returning to Alaska to be the supervisor for the Commercial Real Estate Assessor's office for the Municipality of Anchorage. Before retiring, she worked for the FAA working lands issues to maintain the safety of remote runways in Alaska.

Mary was a lifelong learner, always seeking the truth in what we experience in this life. She studied mathematics, chemistry and economics, and especially enjoyed physics. She liked to keep up with the most recent theories of quantum particles. She encouraged her children and grandchildren to explore the sciences and current events.

Mary put an extraordinary amount of love and effort in raising her four children. When they became grown and off on their own, Mary decided to do some of the things that she always wanted to do. She became a scuba diver and began wind surfing. She was an ice climber at the Matanuska Glacier and rafted the 6-mile Class V whitewater. At the age of 66, Mary took up sky diving - her ultimate joy - and by the time she retired from the sport, she had more than 100 jumps. But she still kept going. She hiked the Himalayas, Alps, Machu Pichu and around Anchorage - Powerline Pass, the Prospect Height trail, the Anchorage Coastal trail, Turnagain Pass and Eklutna Lake trails.

She was active all her life and found a family at Alaska Functional Fitness in Anchorage, where she could be seen exercising nearly every day. She was a friend, encourager and adventurer. Her determination and drive continues to be an inspiration to all her knew her.

She instilled both the love of adventure and learning in her children and grandchildren. She was preceded by her husband, Linden Elliot Turner of Anchorage; and survived by her children, Linda (Turner) Edwards Niemi and grandchildren, Tyler and Madison Edwards of Anchorage; Michael Turner and grandchildren, Maya, Evan and Elliot Turner of Houston, Texas; Michelle Turner of Anchorage; Laurence (Larry) Turner of Big Lake, Alaska; and grandson, Aaron Burleson of Anchorage.



