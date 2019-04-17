Mathew Sanders, loving dad, husband, son, brother and friend to many, passed away on April 11, 2019, and is now living his eternal life to the fullest. Matt was a long time Alaskan, avid fisherman, accomplished mechanic and member of the Community Covenant Church in Eagle River, Alaska.
Matt was born in Phoenix, Ariz., on Sept. 3, 1963, to Charles and Mary Sanders. At age 7, he moved with his mother and siblings to Chugiak, Alaska. He attended Chugiak High School, and in 1981 graduated from Dimond High School. In 1983-84 he attended American Diesel Mechanics School in Denver, Colo. Upon graduation he returned to Alaska and worked as a mechanic for a variety of trucking and small and heavy duty equipment companies throughout Alaska. If you had a problem, he was the "I'll fix it" guy you looked for.
During the years 1995 to 2000 he worked for Alaska West Sport Fishing Camp, where he met the love of his life, Lisa Sennes. They were married on May 18, 2002, in Chanhassen, Minn. Their son, Samuel, was born in 2004. Then daughter, Siri, was born in 2007.
He is survived by his loving wife, Lisa; his children, Samuel and Siri; and their cat, Max; mother, Mary; brothers, Mike and David; and sister, Laura; as well as many fishing buddies who are scattered across the world. Mathew was preceded in death by his father.
A funeral service will be held on April 18, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Community Covenant Church in Eagle River.
Evergreen Memorial Chapel - Anchorage
737 E Street
Anchorage, AK 99501
907-279-5477
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Apr. 17, 2019