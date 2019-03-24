It saddens our family to announce that Matthew Hamilton of Eagle River, Alaska, and Las Vegas, Nev., 85, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019, at Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage, Alaska. Matthew was an Alaska resident since April 1967.
The memorial services will be held in Sumter, S.C., on May 25, 2019. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in support of cancer research.
Matthew was born on May 7, 1933, in Sumter, S.C., to Anna Gathers Hamilton. He married the love of his life in 1955. He was a Retired Military Veteran and Civil Servant of the Federal Government. He enjoyed fishing and family, and he considered himself the "Barbecue King." He was a longtime member of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church of Palmer, Alaska.
He was a good husband and father and will be missed immensely. He survived his wife, Priscilla, of 63 years. He is survived by his sister, Nancy Wilson; his five daughters, Susan Deas, Linda Deas, Debra Hamilton-Johnson, Patricia Hamilton and Myra Merrill; grandchildren, Edwin, Delwana, Dawud, Matthew, Omar, Shaunee, Jaqueta and Shaynese; great grandchildren, Lorenzo, Dezarae, Kemonnya, Deandrae, Jasiah, Ava, Draeden, Noah, Priscilla and Matthew; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
"O Lord, take him unto thee."
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Mar. 24, 2019