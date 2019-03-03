Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Matthew James Latham, 44, passed away on Feb. 16, 2019, in Seward, Alaska, aboard his sailboat the Perspective with his dog, Nova. He was born on May 27, 1974, in Modesto, Calif., and moved to Alaska in 1976.

In 1992, he graduated from Dimond High School and attended University of Alaska Anchorage for one year. Matt enjoyed listening to music, watching sports and fishing. As a young adult he was also very active in hockey, snowboarding, wrestling and karate.

After many years of searching, Matthew found his love - sailing. He was so proud and excited the day he received his ASA Sailing Certification, that he started working on plans to sail his boat to the Lower 48 to find sunnier skies to enjoy his passion. His motto in life, "Nothing is impossible."

He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Carolynn "Connie" and Bruce "BJ" Haas of Anchorage, Alaska; his brother, Kevin Reimann; his sister, Clarice Schillinger; and stepsister, Jennifer Haas. Matthew also is survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces.

Matthew was preceded in death by his father, Bobbie Latham; and grandparents, Bob and Mary Hobbs.

A service and celebration of life will be held at the Anchorage Moose Lodge, 4211 Arctic Boulevard, on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Food Bank of Alaska, 2121 Spar Road, Anchorage, AK 99501.





Matthew James Latham, 44, passed away on Feb. 16, 2019, in Seward, Alaska, aboard his sailboat the Perspective with his dog, Nova. He was born on May 27, 1974, in Modesto, Calif., and moved to Alaska in 1976.In 1992, he graduated from Dimond High School and attended University of Alaska Anchorage for one year. Matt enjoyed listening to music, watching sports and fishing. As a young adult he was also very active in hockey, snowboarding, wrestling and karate.After many years of searching, Matthew found his love - sailing. He was so proud and excited the day he received his ASA Sailing Certification, that he started working on plans to sail his boat to the Lower 48 to find sunnier skies to enjoy his passion. His motto in life, "Nothing is impossible."He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Carolynn "Connie" and Bruce "BJ" Haas of Anchorage, Alaska; his brother, Kevin Reimann; his sister, Clarice Schillinger; and stepsister, Jennifer Haas. Matthew also is survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces.Matthew was preceded in death by his father, Bobbie Latham; and grandparents, Bob and Mary Hobbs.A service and celebration of life will be held at the Anchorage Moose Lodge, 4211 Arctic Boulevard, on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 6 p.m.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Food Bank of Alaska, 2121 Spar Road, Anchorage, AK 99501. Funeral Home Kehl's Legacy Funeral Home

11621 Old Seward Highway

Anchorage , AK 99515

(907) 344-1497 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Anchorage Daily News on Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close