Obituary

After a very long and interesting life Maurice (Mo to his friends and family) Butler Lynch died at his home at the Senior Center in Chugiak Alaska on 9 January 2020. He was 92 years old. Mo was born on 2 Dec 1927 in Plymouth, Wisconsin, the son and only child of William and Irene (Butler) Lynch. Irene was a teacher and William was an electrician. The family moved to Marseilles Illinois when Mo was a young child and he attended primary and high schools in Marseilles, graduating from high school in 1945. After high school Mo enlisted with the US Marine Corps and was sent to China where he began a lifelong interest in learning about different countries, people, cultures and lifestyles. Mo attended the University of Idaho in Moscow from 1948-1952 where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology. It was at the U of I where he met the love of his life Alice (AJ) Nesbitt who was from Sandpoint Idaho and also a geology major. Mo and Alice married on June 4 1951,the same day that they both graduated from college, also the same day Mo was commissioned as an officer in the USMC. Three children, Tim, Chris and Lisa were born from 1953-56. The family moved from California to the east coast where Mo underwent flight training in Quantico VA and where daughter Rebecca (Becky) was born in April 1961. The family lived in Christchurch New Zealand when Mo was stationed in Antarctica as a US Marine Corps pilot and part of Operation Deep Freeze in the Antarctic supporting the US National Science Foundation. By the end of his military career Mo was a humble yet highly decorated Marine. Among his many medals earned are 2 Purple Hearts and a Distinguished Flying Cross. After retiring from the USMC in1969 the family moved to Nairobi Kenya where Mo worked as a pilot for East African Airways. When daughter Becky died tragically in 1970 the family moved to Moscow Idaho where Mo & Alice attended graduate school. Upon completion of Masters degrees they moved to Anchorage AK in 1976, where they remained residents until the present time. Mo worked for many years as a geologist for the USGS / Minerals Management and Alice as an anthropologist. In 1981 Mo & Alice created a memorial scholarship for young women from New Zealand, in honor of their daughter Becky, to attend a year of undergraduate study at the University of Idaho. The first scholarship was awarded in 1983 and to date there have been 45 recipients who have benefitted from this generous scholarship. In October 2016 Mo & Alice were awarded in an Investiture Ceremony at Government House in Wellington NZ, Honorary Membership of the New Zealand Order of Merit in recognition of services to education. This was a great honor, seldom awarded to non-British Commonwealth citizens. Mo & Alice always enjoyed meeting the young women who were awarded the scholarship and through the years got to know them as well as their families whenever they were in New Zealand or whenever the girls or their families visited Alaska. Mo and Alice loved to travel and spent many years as "travelers" as opposed to being "tourists".



They took great pleasure in their family and friends throughout the world and enjoyed nothing more than travelling to far-away countries and getting together with people. Sadly Alice passed away in May 2018. Mo is survived by his 3 children and their spouses; Tim, Chris (Angelika) and Lisa (Brian), his 6 grandchildren and their spouses Annie (Danny), Sean (Severa), Erin (Matt), Phillip (Susan), Karamea and Katja, and 3 great-grandchildren, Liam, Rafael and Jacob. Mo will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends. There will be an Honors Ceremony at the Fort Richardson National Cemetery at a later date. It will be announced in the paper 2 weeks prior to the Memorial Service.





