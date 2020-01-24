Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mavis Jill Smith. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM Bayshore Clubhouse Send Flowers Obituary

Mavis "Jill" Smith was born August 21, 1960 in St. Joseph, Missouri. At the age of 14, her family moved to Anchorage. She attended Dimond High School.



Jill worked in mortgage loan processing for many years and eventually earned her Broker's license in 2017. Since 2012, she has worked for Real Estate Brokers of Alaska and became the Brokerage Manager once she obtained her license.



Jill's hobbies included gardening, cooking, camping, fishing, and spending as much time as possible with her family. Her biggest accomplishment in life was her children.



She is survived by her sons Brad (April) Roberts, Wesley (Sarah) Canfield, Dustin Canfield, and Johnny Canfield, and her daughter Christine Canfield; sisters Dina (Alan) Thompson and Natalie (Robert) Schneider; brothers Van (Jeannie) Smith and Mike (Regina) Gooley; her longtime partner Randy Moreau; two granddaughters, five grandsons, and one great granddaughter; close friends Ed Canfield and Mary Paye; numerous nieces and nephews whom she cared so much about; and her beloved dog Dax.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to or Covenant House.



There will be a Celebration of Life January 24 at Bayshore Clubhouse from 6 - 10 pm. Please stop by and share your memories of Jill with our family.

