Meghan Ann O'Brien-Pheley was an amazing athlete, excelling in basketball, softball and long-distance cycling, and competed in a marathon, placing very high. Meghan earned a Nursing degree from Coconino Community College, and was an RN.

Meghan loved the out of doors. She fly-fished the rivers and streams of Montana and Alaska. She hunted, hiked the 6,000-foot mountains usually alone near Flagstaff, Ariz., looking for shed antlers, and from childhood her earliest defining words were "Me do it," and no matter what it was, she wanted to complete things on her own. Meghan was also an accomplished photographer and earned prestige in nature photographs, and her photographs literally brought the outside world she loved to vivid reality.

Meghan left us all too soon, but we will always carry her in a place deep within our hearts.

Meghan is survived by her parents, Kemp Pheley and Maureen O'Brien-Pheley of Southern Oregon; three brothers, Justin Pheley of California; Joshua Pheley and his wife, Amy and their children, Connor and Caleb of Alaska; and Kevin Pheley of Southern California; aunts, Katy O'Brien of East Boston, Mass., and Christina Komadina of Washington, D.C.; and her uncle, Greg O'Brien of East Boston, Mass.

Private family services will be held in Oregon, and if you wish to make a donation, please do so in Meghan's name to the charity of your choosing.

