Longtime Alaska resident Melba Jester, 95 years young, passed away peacefully in Anchorage, Alaska, on May 1, 2019, 28 days before her 96th birthday, at her daughter's house. She was in the arms of her two daughters, Gwenn and Pamela, when she passed away peacefully.

Melba was born in Union Grove, Wis., on May 29, 1923, to Minnie Louise Minton and her husband, James Price Minton. When World War II broke out, Melba enlisted in the Navy as a Wave, servicing planes (P38's) in Iowa. She identified with the group of women who were known as "Rosie the Riveters." Bob and Melba were married shortly after, in Klamath Falls, Ore. They soon started to raise a family: Gwenn first, followed by Jarrett and Pam.

In the early 1950s, the Jester family moved to Ketchikan, Alaska, as a career opportunity opened for her husband Bob in the title business. Melba joined the Lutheran Church and her children Gwenn, Jarrett and Pamela were baptized. The family then moved to Anchorage.

Melba was enthusiastic, loved life, was hard working and loved the lord and her family. Melba would want her caring friends at Hope Lutheran Church, where she was a "Charter Member," to know how much she appreciated their companionship on her journey along God's path to salvation. She enjoyed being a Sunday school teacher, a bible study leader and a good friend to anyone she came into contact with.

Melba is survived by her daughter, Gwenn Haslett and partner Geneveive Holubik of Anchorage; her grandson, Ezra Haslett of Kona, Hawaii; her other daughter, Pamela Jester of Anchorage; her son, Jarrett Jester of Eugene, Ore., and his wife LynElle Jester; granddaughter, Kyle McGinnis and her husband Kerby McGinnis and her great-grandchildren, Evan and Lauren of Sherwood, Ore.; granddaughter, Maegan Holden and her husband Mike Holden and her three great-grandchildren Tatum, Kaelyn and Liam.

