Melvin Bennett was born on Sept. 7, 1936, in Selma, Ala. He was seventh of 10 children born to the late Greely and Hattie Davis Bennett.
He is preceded in death by two sisters, Hattie Stoutemire and Abelle Bennett Bryant; and five brothers, Willie Lee, Perry, Greely Jr., Jimmy Lee and Elgie.
Melvin is survived by his wife of 62 years, Gwendolyn Bennett; his daughter, Janice Bennett; his two sisters, Joan with her husband and their four children and Priscilla and her six children; his sister-in-law, Yvonne Jones; four nephews; and one niece.
Melvin graduated from R.B. Hudson High School in 1954. He continued his education at Xavier University in New Orleans, La. He left Xavier to join the United States Air Force (USAF). In 1957, he returned to Selma to marry Gwendolyn Chestnut. Melvin and Gwendolyn welcomed their daughter in 1958. Gwendolyn and Janice joined Melvin on his military tours to follow. Melvin's military tours included Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska; Portland, Ore.; Carswell Air Force Base, Texas; Guam; Germany; Elmendorf Air Force Base, Alaska; King Salmon, Alaska; Shemya, Alaska; Norton Air Force Base, Calif.; and Elmendorf Air Force Base. Melvin retired in 1975, after 21 years of service, and went on to work with Sohio/BP.
Melvin participated in numerous sports, including playing basketball in college and the USAF. He later refereed games. He also enjoyed bowling and golf. Melvin received numerous trophies for his accomplishments in all three pursuits.
Melvin "never met a stranger." He loved meeting people and was a caring and giving man.
The family has remained in Alaska after Melvin's retirement for a total of 51 years.
Gwendolyn and Janice would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Veteran's Home Based Program Support Team, Dr. Mueller, Nurse Jean, pharmacist John, Ponda, hospice nurse Rose and caregiver James Willis.
Graveside service will be held at the National Cemetery on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, with full honors, on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at 10 a.m.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Dec. 18, 2019