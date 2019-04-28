Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born on in Seelyville, Pa., Merritt Tegeler married his high school sweetheart, Louise Noble, in 1947. He had committed his life to service for his Lord and Savior Jesus. In preparation for this service he completed studies at Moody Bible Institute in Chicago.

In 1952, Merritt, Louise and three children drove the Alaska Highway to Glennallen, where they served with Central Alaskan Missions - now Send International - until 1989. His responsibilities involved construction and maintenance of the facilities: Faith Hospital, KCAM radio, Alaska Bible College and other related ministries.

After raising seven children in Glennallen, the couple retired and moved to Wasilla, Alaska, where Louise passed away in 1993. Merritt married Irene Rowley in 1996. Irene sustained a spinal injury requiring a move to the Portland, Ore., area in 2003, where Merritt completed his commitment of service to Jesus.

Merritt was known for his many skills and hobbies. Heavy equipment operation was required for construction and maintenance of roads and buildings at the missionary compound in Glennallen. His tenacity for completing work no matter how small or large will always be remembered. He used his amateur radio license for emergency communication during the 1964 Alaska Earthquake, as well remote on-site reporting for the Iditarod Trail sled dog races. Merritt's training included photography and image development, which were used for publication. The family regularly enjoyed color slide presentations. His beautiful tenor voice, accompanied on the piano by Louise, was heard singing solos for church and special events. He relished telling stories of his many hunting excursions with his best friend Jim Johnson.

Merritt has completed his earthly commitment and has moved on to where "he will soar on wings like eagles" (Isaiah 40) and where "death is swallowed up in victory through the Lord Jesus Christ" (1 Corinthians 15).

Merritt leaves his wife, Irene; children, Vonnie Stone (Mike), Dan (Linda), Wes (Karen), Jeannette Sutherland, Beth Virgin (Dan) and Amy Stevenson (Greg); 19 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his son, Joel (Linda).

