Michael "Mike" Anderson Zumbro was born in Vincent, Ohio, on March 7, 1954. He passed away peacefully on Dec. 10, 2019, at Providence Hospital in Anchorage, Alaska. He is survived by his children: Michael Zumbro, Karel Tomek and Darciann Zumbro, all of Anchorage, Alaska, and Marcy Tamm of Colorado.
Mike was a lively and rambunctious spirit, quick with a joke or a story to share, beloved by many family and friends. He had a long and fruitful career in long haul trucking, as a heavy equipment operator and mechanic. Mike enjoyed drag racing, growing tomatoes and had a heart for animals, often caring for homeless pets in need. He was especially fond of his Peterbilt 08 and found great joy in teaching others how to maintain and repair their vehicles.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Dec. 15, 2019